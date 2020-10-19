Osmania University exams postponed again due to rains in Hyderabad

Due to rains in Hyderabad, the administration of Osmania University has postponed the exams that are supposed to be held on October 19, 20 and 21. However, the exam on October 22 will be held as per the schedule, said controller of examinations, Osmania University.

This was the second time in the week that the exams were deferred due to the incessant rains in Hyderabad. According to the schedule, the exams were supposed to begin October 14 but were deferred.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad also postponed under graduate (UG) and post graduate (PG) regular and supplementary exams scheduled on October 19 and 20. Jayesh Rajan, vice-chancellor of JNTUH in a tweet said that the exams on October 19 and 20 postponed after several students appealed to the minister KT Rama Rao to postpone the exams due to the rains in Hyderabad.

Rains are expected to lash Hyderabad for three more days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) which issued an orange alert. Officials asked the people to stay indoors and postpone travel plans until rains abate.