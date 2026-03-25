Osmania University Hosts IPR Awareness Programme

Hyderabad: An Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Awareness Programme was successfully conducted at Osmania University on Wednesday, bringing together scholars, faculty, and postgraduate students to deepen their understanding of innovation protection and commercialisation. The event was organised by the IPR Cell (TGCOST), Osmania University, at the E-Classroom of the University College of Engineering, and jointly sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, and the Telangana Council of Science and Technology (TGCOST), EFS&T Department, Government of Telangana.

Prof. D. Ramakrishna, Nodal Officer, IPR Cell (TGCOST), OU, welcomed the gathering and emphasised the importance of Intellectual Property Rights in safeguarding research outcomes and promoting innovation. He noted that awareness of IPR is crucial for researchers to protect their work and contribute to academic and industrial growth.

The programme was formally inaugurated by Prof. P. Chandrashekar, Principal, UCE, OU. In his address, Prof Chandrasekhar highlighted the need to transform research ideas into commercially viable products that can benefit society. He stressed that universities must encourage innovation not only for academic recognition but also for practical application.

Resource persons Murali Krishna Pathabi, Founder and Managing Director of Novel Patent Services, and Swamy G., Manager-Projects, Novel Patent Services, delivered comprehensive sessions on patents and various aspects of IPR. They explained patent filing procedures, strategies for protecting innovations, and the role of intellectual property in fostering industrial and academic progress.

A total of 85 participants attended the programme. During the feedback session, attendees expressed that the event was highly informative and beneficial, equipping them with practical knowledge on how to safeguard their research and innovations.

The programme aims to integrate IPR awareness into academic culture, ensuring that Osmania University researchers are well-prepared to protect and promote their contributions to science and technology.