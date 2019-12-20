Trending :
Osmania University wing of South India Students JAC set up

Highlights

South India Political JAC Chairman Prof Gali Vinod Kumar announced South India Students JAC OU Committee on Friday.

Osmania University: South India Political JAC Chairman Prof Gali Vinod Kumar announced South India Students JAC OU Committee on Friday.

He directed the committee members to protest over issues of students. The committee members are Patti Naresh (Convener), Sravan (Co convener), Satish, Vamshi, Venkatesh, Abhiram, Prasanth, Rahul, Tirupathi Reddy and Naresh.

