‘’OTS Sixer’’ a hit with citizens; set to swell GHMC coffers

Hyderabad: The awareness campaign launched by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for property tax arrears is receiving a positive response from citizens across the city.

As part of the campaign, GHMC has produced promotional videos and audio messages explaining the benefits of the OTS scheme in a simple and engaging manner. The content is being widely circulated through social media and digital platforms, helping the message reach a large number of residents.

A specially designed cricket-themed video titled “OTS Sixer” has particularly attracted public attention. Through this creative concept, GHMC is encouraging property owners to clear their pending property tax dues by availing the benefits offered under the scheme.

Officials stated that property tax payments can be made easily through the GHMC official portal, the MyGHMC and MyCURE mobile applications, MeeSeva centres, or GHMC Citizen Service Centres.

They also emphasised that the entire payment process is transparent and carried out through online systems.Under the scheme, property owners who clear their arrears on or before March 31 will receive a 90 per cent waiver on interest, providing a significant benefit to taxpayers.

Meanwhile, GHMC has intensified publicity about the scheme through FM radio announcements, bus shelter advertisements and other platforms to encourage citizens to make use of the opportunity.

Appealing to residents, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan urged property owners not to miss the chance to clear their dues. “Why delay? Pay your property tax today. Your contribution will help in the development of the city,” he said.