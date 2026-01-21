  1. Home
OU condemns MLC Teenmar Mallanna’s remarks

  • Created On:  21 Jan 2026 9:13 AM IST
Hyderabad: Osmania University has condemned the remarks made by MLC Teenmar Mallanna during his recent visit to the university’s administrative building. In a statement on Tuesday, Registrar Prof G Naresh Reddy emphasised that the university holds the MLC in high regard as a public representative but urged him to reconsider his comments, alleging that senior officials “fled” the premises upon his arrival.

Prof Reddy clarified that Vice-Chancellor Prof Kumar Molugaram was away attending a pre-scheduled meeting at the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) at the time. He noted that had prior intimation been given, the university would have deputed officials to receive the MLC and welcomed him to visit the campus with due notice in the future.

