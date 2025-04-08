Live
OU deploys EV to transport food waste to biogas plant
Hyderabad: The Osmania University on Monday introduced an electric three-wheeler vehicle dedicated to transporting food waste from various hostels to the Mahalaxmi Biogas Plant located on the Ladies Hostel premises.
The vehicle was officially handed over to the Director, Centre for Biodiversity and Conservation Studies, by Professor M Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University.
According to OU officials, the biogas plant, with a processing capacity of two tons per day, was established through the CSR support of KPMG and implemented by SAAHAS NGO and Ahuja Engineering Services last year. The plant is already operating at full capacity, and the addition of the electric vehicle will streamline and ensure the smooth, eco-friendly transfer of kitchen and food waste across the campus.