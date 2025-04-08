  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

OU deploys EV to transport food waste to biogas plant

OU deploys EV to transport food waste to biogas plant
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Osmania University on Monday introduced an electric three-wheeler vehicle dedicated to transporting food waste from various hostels to...

Hyderabad: The Osmania University on Monday introduced an electric three-wheeler vehicle dedicated to transporting food waste from various hostels to the Mahalaxmi Biogas Plant located on the Ladies Hostel premises.

The vehicle was officially handed over to the Director, Centre for Biodiversity and Conservation Studies, by Professor M Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University.

According to OU officials, the biogas plant, with a processing capacity of two tons per day, was established through the CSR support of KPMG and implemented by SAAHAS NGO and Ahuja Engineering Services last year. The plant is already operating at full capacity, and the addition of the electric vehicle will streamline and ensure the smooth, eco-friendly transfer of kitchen and food waste across the campus.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick