OU hosts international conference on global literary interconnections

Hyderabad: The Department of English at Osmania University, Hyderabad, in collaboration with the University of Western Australia (UWA) and the Association for the Study of Australasia in Asia (ASAA), inaugurated a three-day international conference titled “Plural Pasts, Shared Futures: Global Literary Interconnections” on Tuesday at the Arts College.

The event brings together scholars, writers and students from India and Australia to explore how literature engages with diverse histories and envisions inclusive futures across cultures.

The conference was formally opened by Prof Parimala Kulkarni, Chair of the Board of Studies, in the presence of faculty members. Harriet White, Vice Consul at the Australian Consulate-General, Bengaluru, attended as the chief guest.

Distinguished guests included Julie Janson, Australian playwright and poet; Bama, noted Dalit writer; Prof. Tony Hughes, Chair of Australian Literature at UWA; and Dr Kieran Dolin, President of ASAA.

In their inaugural remarks, convenors Prof Kulkarni and Prof B. Vijaya highlighted the Department’s legacy in literary studies, its pioneering initiatives, and its active MoU partnership with UWA.

The session was presided over by Prof. S. Jithender Kumar Naik, OSD to the Vice Chancellor, with Prof. C. Kaseem, Principal of UCASS, as Special Invitee. The OSD conveyed the Vice Chancellor’s wishes and encouraged more such collaborative events.

Julie Janson delivered the keynote address, stressing the importance of reimagining and redressing past histories. In a plenary session, Bama, alongside Prof. KW Christopher and Dr M Parthasarathy, emphasised dismantling modern hegemonies and asserted that education remains the key to breaking caste barriers.

The visiting delegation also met the Vice Chancellor to discuss future academic collaborations, including twinning programs, semester-abroad opportunities, and short-term workshops with Australian universities.

Conference sessions will cover themes such as indigenous, Dalit, Adivasi and Aboriginal perspectives, migration and diaspora, feminist and queer voices, environmental narratives, and the influence of digital media on global storytelling.