OU, ISRO unite to celebrate National Space Day 2025

Hyderabad: The Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) at the University College of Engineering, Osmania University, in collaboration with the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), ISRO, today hosted “National Space Day 2025”. The event, held at the ECE Department premises, brought together students, faculty, and prominent figures from the space science community.

Dr K Chandrashekhar, Group Director of PPEG at NRSC, ISRO, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, while Dr Gopalakrishna, Group Head of TEOG at NRSC, ISRO, served as the Guest of Honour. Distinguished participants included Professor Krishnaiah, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering at Osmania University; Professor P Naveen Kumar, Convener and Head of the Department of ECE; and Dr R Srinivas, Head of SPOD at NRSC, ISRO.

In his keynote address, Dr Chandrashekhar underscored the pivotal role of ISRO’s space activities and the transformative applications of satellite data. He expounded on the significance of celebrating National Space Day 2025, providing an overview of ISRO’s remarkable achievements and ambitious future missions. Dr Chandrashekhar particularly highlighted the diverse career opportunities available at ISRO, encouraging students to consider pursuing roles within the nation’s premier space organisation.

Dr Gopalakrishna elaborated on ISRO’s numerous accomplished missions and offered insights into upcoming missions and related technological advancements. Professor Krishnaiah emphasised the critical importance of research and development (R&D) activities in Space Science Technologies, motivating students to deepen their engagement with STEM fields. Professor P Naveen Kumar highlighted the significant contributions of the ECE Department at Osmania University to space technologies and its collaborations with ISRO centres. He urged students to capitalise on the opportunities and resources offered by ISRO for their career development and future endeavours.

Dr R Srinivas emphasised the importance of the Chandrayaan missions, particularly ISRO’s historic achievement of Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on the lunar south pole. He also briefed the audience on other landmark accomplishments, including Mangalyaan, Aditya-L1, and the unprecedented launch of 104 satellites simultaneously using PSLV C37. As part of the National Space Day celebrations, various competitions were held on July 22nd, with prizes awarded during today’s inaugural program.