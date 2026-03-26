OUICW 2026: Women’s resilience, leadership and innovation shine at OU

The Osmania University International Conference on Women (OUICW) 2026 opened with a powerful celebration of women’s resilience, progress, and leadership for the last two days. On Tuesday, Day 1 of the international conference featured actor and politician Gautami Tadimalla.

She delivered an inspiring plenary session on “Progress and Women’s Empowerment.” Sharing her personal journey, including her battle with cancer, Gautami emphasised that progress is not inevitable but must be pursued intentionally. She urged women to adopt a growth mindset, assert boundaries against harassment, and prioritise holistic well-being while navigating professional challenges.

In the afternoon keynote, Prof. Rekha Pandey, former Head of the Centre for Women’s Studies, University of Hyderabad, offered a historical perspective on women’s participation in Telangana’s socio-political movements, including the anti-arrack, Razakar, and Naxalite struggles.

She noted that despite women’s sacrifices and leadership in resistance movements, their contributions have not translated into proportional representation in political leadership. Prof Pandey highlighted the intersection of patriarchy, bonded labour (Vettichakiri), and the “double colonisation” of women, calling for systemic reforms to ensure inclusive leadership.

The day witnessed an engaging Q&A session. Participants discussed structural barriers that continue to limit women’s mobility and political agency. The discussions reinforced that empowerment must go beyond participation to encompass leadership and recognised authority.

The Day-2 sessions, held at the Institute of Public Enterprise, Osmania University, brought together over 500 delegates, including faculty, researchers, students, and professionals.

Five parallel technical sessions featured 15 eminent speakers covering diverse themes. Including STEAM, holistic health, workplace safety, sports, legal rights, innovation, and policy-making.