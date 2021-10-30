Over 8L yet to pay property tax in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Friday stated that there are 17,34,411 commercial and residential buildings under GHMC limits, but till now, only 9,06,486 of them paid their property tax.

The GHMC had issued notices to all the remaining, and constituted 340 survey teams to inspect commercial buildings in the GHMC limits that have upper floors constructed sans permission and bring them under property tax net.

An official from GHMC said, "Ifcitizensdo not pay their property tax on time, they will have to pay with a penalty of 2 per cent per month." Further, the official explained that the property tax is payable with a total penalty of 6 per cent at the rate of 2 per cent per month for three months in a half year if there is a carelessness in payment. "Notice of demand will be issued for the second half-year. For the first six months from April to September, there will be no penalty for the first three months, i.e., April, May and June. Similarly, demand notices will be issued in October for the remaining six months. Here too, there will be no penalty for the months of October, November and December. The other three months January, February and March will be levied with a penalty of 2 per cent per month and the same for the remaining three months in the second half of the year i.e., July, August and September. Those who do not pay property tax for a year will have to pay a 24 per cent penalty," he said.

Meanwhile, the special teams constituted explained to owners of the buildings to update the usage of buildings and apply for revision of property tax voluntarily. As a result, 49,439 voluntarily came forward for revision of property tax and their applications are under scrutiny.