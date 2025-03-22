Owaisi jr taunts BJP MLAs over ‘Bade Bhai’s slip to Chote Bhai’

Hyderabad: Finding fault with the State government for not mentioning the ‘injustice done to the state by the Centre’ in the annual budget, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Friday requested the BJP MLAs in the Assembly to urge ‘Bade Bhai to help the Chote Bhai’.

The AIMIM leader was speaking in the discussion on budget in the Assembly on Friday. Akbaruddin Owaisi said that there was a fiscal deficit of over Rs 54,000 crore. Owaisi said, “There was no critical reference to the Centre’s injustice in the Governor’s address. While the BJP members were targeting the government on the finances of the state, I had expected the government would make some critical reference in the budget presented by Bhatti but there was no such comment against the Centre,” said Akbaruddin Owaisi, alleging that the Centre was not giving the due share of Telangana. He hoped that the BJP members would pursue these with their national leadership.

Owaisi also targeted the BJP members for demanding changing of the name of Osmania University. “They are for changing names... there are 152 issues of 24 ministries at the Centre, you can talk about this. Their effort seems to be only to divide in the name of religion, instead of bringing together with love,” said Akbaruddin Owaisi.

He alleged that there was no transparency in issuing of GOs and BRs in the government website. In a reply to a question, the government said that only 34 per cent of the GOs were available online and remaining 66 per cent were not, he alleged. He also demanded clearing the Aarogyasri dues, alleging that they were not paid on time. He urged the state government to organise a meeting on this.

The AIMIM leader said that while the government allocated Rs 3,000 crore, the amount released was Rs 1,000 crore and majority of the funds were diverted to Telangana Minority Residential Schools. He also demanded investigation of the dealings of Wakf lands. If there was a report, the government should bring it out, the MIM leader demanded.