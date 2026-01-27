  1. Home
News

Oxford Grammar High School celebrates 77th Republic Day

  • Created On:  27 Jan 2026 11:46 AM IST
Hyderabad: Oxford Grammar High School celebrated the 77th Republic Day with patriotic fervour on its campus. The programme was graced by chief guest M. Nageswara Rao, IPS (Retd), former Interim Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation, whose presence added significance to the event.

The celebrations commenced with the hoisting of the National Flag, followed by speeches highlighting the importance of the Indian Constitution, democratic values, and active citizenship. Students, teachers, parents, and staff participated in large numbers.

Addressing the gathering, the chief guest urged students to focus on building skills and knowledge, stating that these are lifelong assets. He advised them to follow healthy habits, stay away from junk food, drugs, and excessive social media use, and channel their energy towards education, sports, and self-development. He also encouraged them to become job creators through entrepreneurship and remain responsible citizens.

