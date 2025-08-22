  • Menu
P. V. Sindhu urges preventive health

P. V. Sindhu urges preventive health
Olympic champion P V Sindhu marked the first anniversary of GVK Diagnostics & Specialty Clinics in Hyderabad by urging people to value preventive...

Olympic champion P V Sindhu marked the first anniversary of GVK Diagnostics & Specialty Clinics in Hyderabad by urging people to value preventive healthcare as much as athletic fitness.

Speaking under the theme ‘Freedom of Good Health,’ Sindhu stressed that early check-ups, recovery, and discipline are crucial for long-term performance in both sport and daily life.

She highlighted how women often neglect their own health, calling for “less Dr Google, more check-ups.” The event also featured medical experts, including Dr N G Sastry, who reinforced the life-changing impact of early detection and preventive care.

