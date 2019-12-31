Padmashalis felicitate Solapur Mayor Yennam Kanchana Ramesh

Bagh Lingampally: Solapur Mayor Yennam Kanchana Ramesh was felicitated at a programme organised by Telangana Padmashali Sangham at Padmashali Association office here on Monday. Hailing from Telangana, she migrated to Solapur many years ago. President of Padmashali Association Boora Mallesham presided over the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, president of the association Boora Mallesh expressed his happiness that a person from Telangana Padmashali community got elected as a mayor of Solapur city.

General Secretary of the association Macha Sudhakar hoped that more leaders from Padmashali community would reach higher positions in politics. He called upon youth of the community to strive to build good society. He wished Kanchana to excel in her position and get better political posts in future.

Speaking on the occasion, Kanchana Ramesh thanked organizers for felicitating her. She urged the community members to work unitedly to resolve issues of weavers. She promised to help the community resolve its issues and work for its welfare.

Those who attended the programme included working president of the association B Praveen Kumar, national coordinator Dr Bairi Srinivas, Ele Venkat Narayana, Ravolu Veeramohan, Yennam Srinivas, Silver Ganesh, Kota Kishore, Narender, Gurram Naveen, Vanam Suman, Suraj, A Hanumanthu, Bhoga Narsimhulu and others. Later the association leaders along with Solapur Mayor Kanchana Ramesh unveiled the association's calendar.