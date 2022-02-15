Padmashalis urge govt. to roll out measures for weavers’ promotion

Hyderabad: Pointing out that weavers who mainly belongs to the Padmashali community are facing issues in carrying out day- to-day activities due to exorbitant rates of material, low demand and lack of markets, president of the Telangana Padmashali Sangan Mayadam Babu Rao said, "The government should take more measures for the overall promotion and welfare of the weaver community that largely counts on preparing domestic variety of clothes."

While addressing a weavers awareness meeting at Narsingi on Saturday, he said, "Owing to the fast approaching festive season of Ramzan, the government should focus on promoting cloth, a variety of cloths mainly prepared by the native weavers. This will buttress support to the industry and ensure development of the community in the State." At the meeting new office-bearers of the sangam were elected. Nakka Mallikarjun was elected as publicity secretary. Babu Rao handed over the certificate of appointment to him.

Welcoming Minister K T Ramarao's chinning up announcement of inviting more buyers from abroad to promote the white variety of cloths prepared by native weavers, Mallikarjun said, "We welcome the announcement and hope the government rolls out measure in earnest given the fast approaching Ramzan to help weavers get more promotion to their produce and business."

Apart from Rajanna Sircilla district, the hub of native textile industry, he said, hundreds of families belonging to the community live in Hyderabad and adjoining districts. Katedhan, Padmashalipuram, Durganagar Colony, Lakxmiguda in Rajendranagar, Karvan, Ramnagar, Gudimalkapur, Narsingi and Manikonda, Ramchandrapuram, Sangareddy, Mahbubnagar, Narayanpet, Gadwal, Kothakota, Wanaparthy and Srisailam are the areas where the community has business predominantly.

"However, he said, no support from the government, lack of adequate buyers and appropriate markets despite adequate stock of textile are the issues that are taking a toll on weavers."