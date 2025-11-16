Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Walkathon by Medicover Hospitals

Hyderabad, 16 November 2025: Pancreatic cancer cases are significantly increasing among young adults in Telangana, and early detection can save lives, said Dr. Pavan Addala, Surgical Gastroenterologist at Medicover Hospitals.

To create public awareness, Medicover Hospitals, Secunderabad organized a Walkathon from Necklace Road People’s Plaza to Jalavihar. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Pavan stated that pancreatic cancer is often referred to as a “silent killer” as it does not show clear symptoms in the early stages, making it more dangerous. He added that nearly 15,000 pancreatic cancer cases are reported every year in India, and lifestyle changes, unhealthy eating habits, and excessive alcohol consumption are contributing to the rise in Telangana.

Early diagnosis, followed by specialized treatment, can reduce disease severity and improve patient survival rates, said Dr. Pavan Addala. He emphasized that maintaining a healthy lifestyle, taking necessary precautions, and undergoing timely medical checkups are highly important.

A large number of people actively participated in the event and gained awareness about health and well-being.