Panic Buying of LPG and Petrol Grips Hyderabad despite Government Assurances

The Indian government is assuring adequate LPG cylinders and fuel supplies in Hyderabad. However, the panic-stricken citizens, under rumours of an LPG shortage, stood in long queues at LPG distributors’ offices and fuel stations.

Long queues have been witnessed at auto LPG stations and petrol bunks in the city since Monday night. It results in a shortage of fuel. A buyer shared, “I have been waiting for half an hour for my turn.

Last night, the management had closed down the fuel station rush. Once again, they started their job and find the same crowd again. Ramesh Naik, a local resident, complained about the closure while waiting at a fuel station on Falaknuma Road.

The same condition of panic buying due to Iran war has been noticed in the same fuel stations like Amberpet, Attapur, Bahadurpura, Kanchanbagh, Chandanagar, Kukatpally, Moghalpura, Uppal, and Alwal.

Mohd Ashraf said, “Usually, it takes just two to five minutes to get petrol at the fuel station. But now I am waiting for more than 45 minutes. People are filling their tank and it could be the prime reason for the long waiting time.

On Tuesday, the same long lines continued to be noticed at auto LPG stations too in the city. Even after fuel supply assurance India, people are getting panicked.

Meanwhile, auto drivers who often take children to schools and colleges are looking for additional money, citing the auto LPG shortage.

Yahiya Khan, a school teacher, said, “We have to pay extra; otherwise, the auto driver will not be ready to come, and we have to drop the children to schools and colleges”.