Panic-stricken citizens queue up at petrol pumps

Hyderabad: Panic buying of petrol was witnessed at some fuel pumps across the city, as the reports of a possible petrol and diesel shortage led to long queues of vehicles. People rushed to fill their vehicles' tanks fearing shortage which caused heavy congestion near the fuel stations in various areas.

However, the authorities stated there is absolutely no shortage of petrol and diesel in the city. On Monday night, ‘No Stock’ boards surfaced at several fuel stations leading to the heavy rush. The panic-stricken citizens formed long queues at fuel stations on Tuesday also, fearing that more fuel stations might shut down due to the shortage of fuel.

The fear of price hike due to the Middle East conflict also prompted some to buy more petrol.

This gathering of a large number of vehicles at the fuel station triggered a panic-like situation leading to traffic congestion near the petrol pumps. Consequently, traffic police were deployed to control the situation. Also, the long lines continued at LPG stations, where autos and cabs were lined up nearly a km away from the fuel station. Mohammed Murtuza, a resident of Shalibanda who was at a fuel station in Moghalpura, said “I have been waiting for half an hour for my turn. Since last night when there were reports of shortage of petrol, the management had closed down the fuel station due to rush. And on Tuesday when they reopened, the station was crowded again.”

The situation at some fuel stations was similar across the city including the areas such as Malakpet, Santosh Nagar, Shalibanda, Moghalpura, Bahadurpura, Kanchanbagh, Amberpet, Attapur, Lakdikapul, Kukatpally, Uppal, Alwal and other areas.

Another commuter Anil Neelam at Lakdikapul said “Earlier, it took a couple of minutes to get petrol, but now it was a nearly 30 minute wait. People are filling their tanks to full capacity, and filling even bottles, which has turned to be a reason for the long waiting time.”

The citizens faced delays due to long vehicle queues even at the petrol pumps run by the Telangana government. “The situation highlighted how misinformation spreads quickly. People rushed to fuel stations without verification which led to overcrowding and long waiting times which is creating artificial shortages,” said one of the customers.

As per the authorities, the recent reports of long queues and temporary ‘No Stock’ boards at certain retail petrol outlets are strictly the result of sudden, unwarranted panic buying fueled by false rumors. When citizens unnecessarily rush to fill their tanks to full capacity, it creates an artificial scarcity, despite adequate fuel being available at the depots.