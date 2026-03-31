Paradise–Shamirpet Corridor: Hyderabad Collector Hands Over Compensation to Displaced Residents

On Monday, Hyderabad District Collector Hari Chandana Dasari distributed compensation cheques to the individuals who has displaced by the proposed Paradise–Shamirpet elevated corridor. The cheques are handed over to the first five initial beneficiaries.

Earlier, the Hyderabad District Collector on Friday assured the transparent compensation for property owners. The compensation will be offered to the property owners whose properties will be affected by the elevated corridor from Paradise Circle to Shamirpet ORR on State Highway-1 in Secunderabad Cantonment.

In a press released, it is said that a meeting was held as part of the land acquisition procedure for the 18.70-km corridor from Paradise Junction to Shamirpet ORR Junction with property owners from Kakaguda, Thokatta, Tirumalagiri, and Machabollaram.

At the time of meeting, the Collector highlighted that the prominent corridor project was strategically noteworthy for reducing traffic. It is about improving the connectivity and strengthening urban infrastructure. She also shared information about the government policies related to compensation.

Officials further noted on Hyderabad collector compensation that surveys and paperwork are being performed in different phases to make sure about the fair and smooth process. A professional support team has been set up to support the affected families with grievance redressal, documentation, and timely disbursal of funds.

Authorities related to the Telangana infrastructure project reiterated their promise to minimising problem while expediting the project. It is expected to considerably ease the flow of traffic along one of the busiest corridors of the city. It also assists the future urban expansion. It is about the news related to Hyderabad civic updates.