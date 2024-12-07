Parked bikes at Malakpet Metro Station gutted in fire

Hyderabad: A fire broke out near Malakpet metro station on Friday, after a few bikes caught fire, sending thick smoke into the air and raising concerns among commuters and passengers.

The fire, which started from one of the vehicles, quickly spread to other bikes parked nearby, causing damage to all of them. At least five bikes were gutted in fire.

Motorists passing by found the vehicles going up in flames and alerted the police and fire department. On receiving information, the fire department personnel reached the spot and doused the fire immediately, but the vehicles were heavily damaged by then. No casualties were reported.

The incident resulted in heavy traffic congestion near Chaderghat-Malakpet- Moosarambagh areas. The Malakpet police are investigating. Officials said the CCTV cameras in the surroundings are being examined to get more information on the incident.

Meanwhile, an explosion occurred under Hayathnagar police station when, while garbage was being burnt in the area, an unidentified object exploded.

A sweeper named Shantamma was seriously injured in the blast. The police, who were immediately alerted, rushed the woman to the hospital. She is undergoing treatment.

It is reported that the police are conducting an internal inquiry into the

explosion.