Parking woes to parking wow: City gets its first smart rotary facility at KBR Park

Hyderabad: To address the growing demand for parking spaces in the city, the city will get its first multilevel car parking facility near KBR Park. The facility is set to become operational on Saturday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will open the facility, marking the launch of the city’s first automated smart rotary parking system in a public place. The project has been developed with the approval and support of GHMC and executed by Nava Nirman Associates under the Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Envisioned as a practical solution to the increasing roadside parking congestion around KBR Park--one of Hyderabad's busiest and most frequented corridors--the vertical rotary parking system maximises parking capacity while utilising minimal urban land. The facility is expected to contribute significantly to smoother traffic flow, improved pedestrian safety, and better convenience for both commuters and park visitors.

Key Features of the Multilevel Smart Parking Facility - space-efficient vertical mechanised rotary structure with 72 car slots along with designated two-wheeler parking and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)-enabled entry and exit

Additionally, it has EV Charging Points with supporting Hyderabad’s transition to cleaner and greener mobility and advanced safety with equipped with load-balance sensors, locking systems, CCTV monitoring and emergency response mechanisms.

GHMC officials stated that the facility will offer major relief to the area by reducing illegal roadside parking, reclaiming footpaths for pedestrian use, and easing overall traffic movement around KBR Park and adjoining commercial zones.

GHMC officials further noted that the project underscores the corporation’s commitment to developing modern, sustainable, and technology-driven mobility infrastructure for Hyderabad. The model is expected to be replicated across other high-density and congestion-prone urban locations in the city.