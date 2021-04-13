Parts of Hyderabad get sudden showers

Begumpet: Several areas in the Twin Cities and the adjoining district like Ranga Reddy received rain or showerson Monday evening, thanks to a trough formed in the south Tamil Nadu to the south Konkan across Kerala and interior Karnataka and a cyclonic circulation over interior Odisha and its neighbourhood.

With the day temperatures ranging between 39 degress Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius, the rain brought relief to the residents from hot and sultry weather which prevailed during the last week.

There were showers in areas like Secunderabad, Bowenpally, Alwal, Malkajgiri, Kapra, ECIL, Nacharam, Mallapur, SR Nagar and Sanathnagar. Following the showers/rain, several roads were waterlogged, hampering movement of vehicular traffic in Hyderabad. In towns like Ghatkesar in Ranga Reddy district there was heavy rain.

The IMD forecast said rain or thunderstorms would occur towards evening or night on April 13, 14, 15 and 16, with the day temperatures of 36, 35, 36 and 37 degrees Celsius respectively. On April 17 and 18, the forecast is partly cloudy sky with day temperatures of 38 degrees Celsius each.