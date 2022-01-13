  • Menu
Parts of Hyderabad witnesses rainfall

Parts of Hyderabad witnessed light rainfall on Thursday morning causing inconvenience to the motorists and the people thronging to temples in the view of 'Vaikunta Ekadasi'.

Areaas like Begum Bazar, Koti, Sultan Bazar, Abids, Nampally, Basheer Bagh, Liberty, Himayat Nagar, Lakdikapul, Khairatabad, Bowenpally, Thirmulgherry, Alwal, Marredpalli, Chilakalaguda, Paradise, Begumpet and places witnessed the rainfall.

It is known that the Hyderabad weather department predicted the rainfall in Telangana till January 14.

With the unseasonal rains lashing the state from the last two days, several crops in parts of Telangana laid down and the farmers suffered huge crop damage. On Wednesday, isolated places in Adilabad, Komarambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally received heavy rainfall.

The rainfall is due to the trough from North interior Karnataka to north central Maharashtra at 0.9 km above sea level.

