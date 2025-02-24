Passengers Escape as Fire Breaks Out on Bengaluru to Hyderabad Bus

A bus traveling from Bengaluru to Hyderabad had a narrow escape when a fire broke out near Malleboinapally village, close to Jadcherla, on National Highway 44 early on Monday.

The fire started after one of the bus's rear tyres burst. The bus, belonging to Salim Travels, was completely destroyed, along with the passengers' luggage.

Fortunately, the driver managed to stop the bus in time and evacuated the passengers, who were about 100 kilometers from Hyderabad, their destination.