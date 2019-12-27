Passes to new year events in hyderabad city dearer by 40%

Hyderabad: New Year revellers will have to shell out more money for gaining entry into the events heralding 2020 as organisers have hiked entry fee by as much as 40%.



Organisers cite hike in liquor price as the major reason. Prices increase every year and people are ready for it, but an increase by such a huge margin is surely going to pinch the pockets of many, says Rahul, a student.

"The government increased charges for permissions which also include liquor," said K Karthik, an organiser of New Year Exchange 2020 to be held at The Lal street in Gachibowli. A majority of the clubs or event organisers are not allowing stags for the party and the price of passes for a stag are costlier than singles and couples.

Marwin who is organising NYE 2020 Vol 5.0 at Gachibowli this time said, "To exclude stags from the party, prices of passes are sold at higher price in every club, pub or in any event just to avoid inconveniences. Passes for stags which are costing around Rs 3000 but whereas passes for single ladies are available from Rs 300 to Rs 2000."

This New Year eve is mostly focused on couple entries as 70% of pre-bookings were made by Hyderabad couples. Prism, TOT, Hylife are the hotspots for 2020 New Year event celebrations in Hyderabad this time. In spite of the rise in prices, several Clubs in Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills and Hi-Tec have sold out tickets.

Cops lay down rules

Hyderabad Police has issued certain guidelines to hotels, clubs and pubs on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1 and organizers warned to ensure that patrons did not use drugs or narcotics.

If anyone is caught drunk driving, they will have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 or spent six months in jail. No singles are allowed at New Year's Eve events and DJs have also been banned, except for a certain cases where the permission has been sort, and the sound decibels not to exceed 45.

Passes, tickets or coupons should not be granted in excess of the capacity of the venue. Minors should not be permitted in program organized for couples and in pubs and bars. Liquor shall not be served beyond the permitted hours. It is the responsibility of the managements to make arrangements to provide drivers or cabs to inebriated customers to reach their destinations safely and CCTV cameras with recording facility at the entry, exit points and at parking places is must.