Pastor booked for cheating woman with marriage promise

Hyderabad: Sanathnagar Police have registered a case against Pastor Joseph Sandeep of Living Way Church following allegations by a woman that he deceived her with a promise of marriage, took money from her over time, and, upon refusal to marry, threatened to kill her.

The woman accused the pastor of developing a relationship on the assurance of marriage and repeatedly extracting money from her on this pretext. After she demanded that he fulfil the marriage promise, he allegedly refused and issued threats to her life. The police have booked the case under sections related to cheating, criminal intimidation, and breach of trust.

Investigations are underway as authorities are examining the accusations against the pastor who allegedly abused his position of trust and goodwill to exploit the victim financially and emotionally. The Sanathnagar Police are actively pursuing the investigation and have taken the complaint seriously to ensure legal action against the accused.