Patola art takes centre stage at D Sons expo

Hyderabad: Socialite Ananya Simlai on Sunday inaugurated the five-day D Sons Patola Art Exhibition at the Labels Pop-up Space, Road No. 1, Banjara Hills.

Speaking at the launch, Ananya Simlai said it was heartening to see a diverse range of apparel brought together under one roof, highlighting Patola art sarees, pure handloom creations, and exquisite silk products.

The exhibition showcases a rich collection of traditional textiles and handcrafted works sourced from across the country. On display are Patan Patola, Bandhani, Banarasi, Paithani, Zari Kota, Pure Kashmiri, Kantha, Tussar Silk, Pure Organza, Ajrak sarees, along with Lucknowi saris and suits, kurtis, dress materials, jewellery, and bedsheets.

Speaking to the media, the organisers said the exhibition will run till January 29. They added that the primary objective of the exhibition is to promote weavers, support artisans, and provide a sustainable market for handloom products. Through such exhibitions, they said, meaningful opportunities are being created to strengthen the handloom industry and improve livelihoods.