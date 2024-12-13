Pawan Kalyan to fly to Hyderabad, amid Allu Arjun's arrest

In a surprising turn of events, star actor Allu Arjun, known popularly as Bunny, was arrested in connection with an incident that occurred on the release day of his highly anticipated film "Pushpa 2" at Sandhya Theater in RTC Cross Roads. Reports indicate that the police took Allu Arjun to the Chikkadapalli Police Station, where his statement was recorded. Following the interrogation, he was transported to Gandhi Hospital for a medical examination, after which he was presented before the Nampally court.

The court remanded Allu Arjun to 14 days in custody, prompting him to file a quash petition in the High Court to challenge the charges against him. The case is currently under investigation.

In light of the situation, veteran actor Megastar Chiranjeevi halted the shooting of his film and rushed to Allu Arjun's residence to offer support. He was soon joined by actor Nagababu, reflecting a show of solidarity among the film fraternity.

Adding to the unfolding drama, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is reportedly en route to Hyderabad in a special flight, intending to meet Allu Arjun directly. As the investigation continues, fans and industry colleagues alike await further developments in this high-profile case involving one of Tollywood's most beloved stars.