Pawan Kalyan’s 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' pre-release event in Hyderabad, traffic diversions in place

The highly anticipated film 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh', starring 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan, is set to release across theatres on 19th March as a special Ugadi treat. Directed by Harish Shankar, the film features Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna as the female leads. Following the completion of all production formalities, a grand pre-release event is scheduled in Hyderabad this Sunday, 15th March.

The event will be held at the Police Grounds (1st Battalion) in Yousufguda from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM, with Pawan Kalyan and the entire film team expected to attend. A large crowd of his fans is anticipated to gather for the occasion. In response, Hyderabad Police have imposed traffic restrictions around the Yousufguda area.

Motorists are advised to follow the instructions issued by the police to avoid inconvenience. Key traffic diversions include:

- Vehicles from Jubilee Hills Checkpost towards KVBR Stadium will be diverted at Krishnanagar Junction towards Srinagar Colony and Panjagutta.

- Vehicles from Maitrivanam Junction towards Jubilee Hills or Madhapur will be diverted at Yousufguda Basti via RBI Quarters and Krishnanagar Junction to the Jubilee Hills Checkpost.

- Vehicles from Maitrivanam to Borabanda should proceed via Savera Function Hall, Krishnakant Park, GTS Temple, Kalyan Nagar, and Moti Nagar.

- Vehicles from Borabanda to Maitrivanam must take the route via Prime Garden, Midland Bakery, GTS Colony, Kalyan Nagar Junction, and Umesh Chandra Statue.

Parking facilities have also been arranged for attendees, including Janakamma Thota Parking and Metro Parking in Yousufguda for two- and four-wheelers. Additionally, Savera Function Hall and Mahmood Function Hall have been designated exclusively for four-wheelers.

Motorists are urged to adhere strictly to the traffic regulations to ensure a smooth event and avoid any disruptions.