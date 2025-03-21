PAWWA Introduces ‘The Quarter Culture’ – A New Era of Personalized Dining in Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s PAWWA is redefining dining with "The Quarter Culture," a revolutionary concept offering quarter, half, and full portion sizes to cater to every appetite.

This innovative approach blends culinary excellence with flexibility, ensuring that guests—whether light eaters or indulgent foodies—enjoy a customized experience.

Featuring a diverse menu, from Poha-Crusted Prawns to Pawwa Murgh Kebab and Irani Chai Cream Brûlée, PAWWA elevates mindful dining without compromising on flavor or quality. Launching on March 21, 2025, The Quarter Culture invites Hyderabad’s food lovers to savor their meals on their own terms.