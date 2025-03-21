Live
- AAP’s rejig after poll debacle: Bhardwaj replaces Gopal Rai in Delhi, Sisodia moved to Punjab
- I consider this as my debut: Vishal Kaith on national team comeback after 2,377 days
- Bengaluru's Decline: Reddit User Shares Frustrations Over Dust, Traffic, Declining Civic Sense
- Uproar in Bihar Assembly over CM Nitish Kumar's national anthem row
- Kerala BJP worker murder case: CM Vijayan’s Press Secy’s brother among 9 CPI(M) members held guilty
- BIS set to launch annual programme for standardisation 2025-26
- Chhattisgarh govt announces largesse to ‘Maoist-free’ villages
- Alia Bhatt in awe of the Netflix series, 'Adolescence', calls it 'perfection'
- CBI arrests senior officials in Power Grid Corporation bribery case
- Simple and Effective Ways to Protect Your Skin This Summer
PAWWA Introduces ‘The Quarter Culture’ – A New Era of Personalized Dining in Hyderabad
Highlights
Hyderabad’s PAWWA is redefining dining with "The Quarter Culture," a revolutionary concept offering quarter, half, and full portion sizes to cater to...
Hyderabad’s PAWWA is redefining dining with "The Quarter Culture," a revolutionary concept offering quarter, half, and full portion sizes to cater to every appetite.
This innovative approach blends culinary excellence with flexibility, ensuring that guests—whether light eaters or indulgent foodies—enjoy a customized experience.
Featuring a diverse menu, from Poha-Crusted Prawns to Pawwa Murgh Kebab and Irani Chai Cream Brûlée, PAWWA elevates mindful dining without compromising on flavor or quality. Launching on March 21, 2025, The Quarter Culture invites Hyderabad’s food lovers to savor their meals on their own terms.
Next Story