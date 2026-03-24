Pay property tax now, get 90% interest waiver: Commissioner

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Karnan stated that homeowners within the city limits should immediately pay pending property tax dues to avail a 90 per cent waiver on interest.

For the financial year 2025–26, the State Government is offering this substantial interest waiver under the One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for those who clear their arrears on or before 31 March.

The Commissioner informed that property tax payments will be accepted only through online modes. He appealed to citizens to make payments via the GHMC portal, MyGHMC app, MeeSeva centres, and Citizen Service Centres to take advantage of this limited opportunity. He also urged residents to pay on time to contribute to urban development.