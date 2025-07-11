PCC chief slams ‘Operation Kagaar’ as cover for corporate greed

Hyderabad: Expressing deep concern over ‘Operation Kagaar’, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud has alleged that it is being used as a cover by those at the helm of affairs in the Union government to hand over forest and mineral wealth to corporate entities.

Addressing the reopening ceremony of the CPI’s Makdoom Bhavan office, the PCC president underscored that even when Maoists expressed willingness to hold talks, the Centre launched “brutal operations,” “disregarding humanity” and resulting in the “deaths of women and children.” He added that following his participation in a round-table conference criticising Operation Kagaar, he was unjustly branded an “urban Naxal” and “anti-national.”

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief voiced serious concern over the functioning of the Election Commission. “It is unfortunate that the Commission has become a tool to benefit certain individuals. In Bihar, the elimination of votes under the guise of surname discrepancies clearly benefited one particular party. This is now a matter before the Supreme Court,” he said. Goud welcomed the INDIA bloc’s united protest against this “undemocratic” elimination process and stressed the need for all democratic forces to unite.

He also criticised the BJP-led Centre for weakening constitutional bodies. “Since coming to power, the BJP has systematically undermined institutions. The Election Commission is one such casualty. Even honest officials within the institution are now being forced to bend under political pressure,” he remarked.

Citing the BJP’s failed employment promises, Goud said, “The Prime Minister had promised two crore jobs. Instead, existing jobs are being eliminated and public sector units are being shut down to be handed over to private individuals.”

Mahesh Kumar Goud called for unity among secular and democratic forces. “This is the time to come together. To protect the future of this nation, secular forces must strengthen. We must rise above party lines and ideological divides to defend the rights of the people and the democratic fabric of this country,” he urged.

Earlier, he paid rich tributes to the legacy of poet-revolutionary Makhdoom Mohiuddin, describing Makhdoom as a symbol of literary brilliance and revolutionary politics. “His bond with the Singareni coal mine workers was legendary. Alongside comrades like Baddam Ella Reddy and Venkat Reddy, Makhdoom called for armed struggle against oppression,” Goud recalled. He also highlighted Makhdoom’s multifaceted talents, noting that he was not only a poet but also a skilled stage actor who translated George Bernard Shaw’s plays into Urdu.