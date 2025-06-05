PCC plans to shore up party with ‘Jai Bhim, Jai Bapu,…’

Live
Highlights
Hyderabad: With the aim of strengthening the party and strategising for the upcoming polls, AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan held a one-on-one interaction with ‘Jai Bhim, Jai Bapu, Jai Samvidhan’ coordinators and PCC observers.
She along with PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud provided key directions and suggestions regarding party activities during a key review meeting at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Minister D Sridhar Babu and MLC Addanki Dayakar. Discussions focused on organisational strengthening and future action plans and constituency-wise field reports related to the national campaign ‘Jai Bhim, Jai Bapu, Jai Samvidhan’ were also submitted to the AICC in-charge.
