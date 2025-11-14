  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Cities
  4. Hyderabad
News

Pegasystems and Teach for Change Celebrate Young Talent at Grand State-Level Finale

  • Created On:  14 Nov 2025 12:42 PM IST
Pegasystems and Teach for Change Celebrate Young Talent at Grand State-Level Finale
X

Pegasystems Inc. and Teach for Change hosted a grand state-level talent finale in Hyderabad, celebrating over 56,000 government school students from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

The event showcased students’ creativity, confidence, and English proficiency, with top performers receiving laptops, tablets, and soundbars, and all participants gifted watches.

Chief Guest Hari Chandana Dasari, I.A.S., and actor Sumanth Ashwin joined the celebration. Supported by Pegasystems’ CSR initiatives, the program reflects the transformative impact of education and literacy-focused efforts in empowering young learners across southern India.

Tags

Teach for ChangePegasystems CSRStudent Talent FinaleGovernment School EmpowermentHyderabad Event

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Market Morning Brief: Gift Nifty Moves, US Market Slide, and Bihar Election Highlights

Gift Nifty Was Trading Around 25,848 Level, Down Nearly 106 Points From The Nifty Futures’ Previous Close.

Market Morning Brief: Gift Nifty Moves, US Market Slide, and Bihar Election Highlights

National News

More
Share it
X