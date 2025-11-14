Pegasystems and Teach for Change Celebrate Young Talent at Grand State-Level Finale

Pegasystems Inc. and Teach for Change hosted a grand state-level talent finale in Hyderabad, celebrating over 56,000 government school students from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

The event showcased students’ creativity, confidence, and English proficiency, with top performers receiving laptops, tablets, and soundbars, and all participants gifted watches.

Chief Guest Hari Chandana Dasari, I.A.S., and actor Sumanth Ashwin joined the celebration. Supported by Pegasystems’ CSR initiatives, the program reflects the transformative impact of education and literacy-focused efforts in empowering young learners across southern India.