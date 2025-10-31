Live
Pegasystems Global CPO Applauds Women Entrepreneurs Empowered Through Sewing Initiative
Pegasystems Global Chief People Officer, Kate Parentine, visited the company’s Hyderabad office and interacted with women entrepreneurs supported through its ‘Women’s Livelihood Program’ in partnership with Nirmaan Organisation.
Around 20 beneficiaries shared how advanced sewing machines helped them launch home-based tailoring ventures, achieving financial independence. Parentine lauded their resilience and Pegasystems’ role in empowering women through skill development.
Site Managing Director Deepak Visweswaraiah emphasized that women’s empowerment fuels social progress. Over 300 women have benefited from the program, which concluded with an exhibition showcasing products crafted by the participants, symbolizing self-reliance and success.