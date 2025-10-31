  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Pegasystems Global CPO Applauds Women Entrepreneurs Empowered Through Sewing Initiative

Pegasystems Global CPO Applauds Women Entrepreneurs Empowered Through Sewing Initiative
x
Highlights

Pegasystems Global Chief People Officer, Kate Parentine, visited the company’s Hyderabad office and interacted with women entrepreneurs supported...

Pegasystems Global Chief People Officer, Kate Parentine, visited the company’s Hyderabad office and interacted with women entrepreneurs supported through its ‘Women’s Livelihood Program’ in partnership with Nirmaan Organisation.

Around 20 beneficiaries shared how advanced sewing machines helped them launch home-based tailoring ventures, achieving financial independence. Parentine lauded their resilience and Pegasystems’ role in empowering women through skill development.

Site Managing Director Deepak Visweswaraiah emphasized that women’s empowerment fuels social progress. Over 300 women have benefited from the program, which concluded with an exhibition showcasing products crafted by the participants, symbolizing self-reliance and success.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick