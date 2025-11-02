People should make Rahul Gandhi PM by electing 300 Cong MPs: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and TPCC working president T Jagga Reddy on Saturday stated that for the good of this country, the present generation and the coming generation, Rahul Gandhi needs to be the Prime Minister

“For governance and economic development to be done according to a system that transcends caste and religion, Rahul Gandhi needs to be the Prime Minister. For the complete development of the common man, farmers, women, villages and towns, Rahul Gandhi needs to be the Prime Minister. The people of the country should think on those lines,” the senior Congress leader told the media.

According to him, Rahul Gandhi should be made the Prime Minister by electing 300 MP seats across the country. He should be made the Prime Minister with a solid majority, Jagga Reddy added.

“As per the promise made by Sonia Gandhi to the people of Telangana, Telangana was made a separate state. Sonia Gandhi promised to give a special package to Andhra Pradesh at the time of Telangana bifurcation. If Congress MPs are elected in AP, there is a possibility of a special package. Problems like the Vizag Steel Plant and Polavaram are likely to be resolved. Rahul Gandhi implements whatever promise he makes,” TPCC working president said.

According to Jagga Reddy, former AP chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and current Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu are not talking about the special package to Andhra Pradesh.

“If Congress wins 20 MP seats in AP and 14 MP seats in Telangana, both states will do better. Narendra Modi has been the Prime Minister for over ten years and he is not talking about two crore jobs. He said that he would put Rs 15 lakh black money in the accounts of the poor.But he did not keep his word. Why are people not talking about it now?” he stated.

“If all sections of the people in the country are to be well, Rahul Gandhi should be the Prime Minister.

There is still time for the elections. But people should think about making Rahul Gandhi PM from now onwards,” he said.

He alleged that Prime Minister Modi has been listening to US President Donald Trump. “Back then Indira Gandhi did not care about America. But today it seems that Modi is listening to whatever America is saying,” he remarked.