People threw Congress out of power for corruption, says Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Minister Harish Rao has criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comments during Khammam public meeting. Harish responded on Twitter and said that the Congress has a history of looting the country. He criticised that the Congress party has become a nickname for corruption. That is why the name of your party has changed to Scamgress. He said that the people of the country have ousted the Congress from power and made it sit in the corner.





రాహుల్ గాంధీ గారు..



దేశాన్ని దోచుకున్న చరిత్ర మీది

అవినీతికి మారుపేరుగా మారిన పార్టీ మీది

అందుకే మీ పార్టీ పేరే స్కాంగ్రెస్‌గా మారింది

అందుకే దేశ ప్రజలు మిమ్మ‌ల్ని అధికారం నుంచి దించి మూల‌న కూర్చోబెట్టింది



బీఆర్‌ఎస్‌ ఎవరికీ బీ టీం కాదు..

మాది పేద ప్రజలకు ఏ టీం

ప్రజల… — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) July 2, 2023





"BRS is not a B team for anyone. We are a team for the poor people. A class team that looks after the welfare of the people. Congress does not have the power to face the BJP. That is why BRS was born to save the country from the clutches of the BJP. Is it not visible to the eyes that the distribution of railway tracks in the State, he said. Rahul Gandhi is an outdated politician who does not know the current updates, he said.