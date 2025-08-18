Pet lovers in city bring home new furry friend

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Sunday conducted an adoption drive for Indie puppies at Jalagam Vengalrao Park, Banjara Hills. GHMC urges everyone to ‘Be a Hero. Adopt, Don’t Shop’ and bring home a furry friend. A total of 39 dogs were displayed at an indie puppy mela, with 24 puppies being adopted by passionate dog lovers.

During the grand Indie Puppy mela, the GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan urged that adopted desi puppies be embraced as cherished members of the family.

On a radiant Sunday morning, the Commissioner RV Karnan, alongside Khairtabad Zonal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, gracefully inaugurated the Indie Puppy Adoption Mela at the verdant Jalagam Vengalrao Park.

Under the stirring banner of ‘Be a Hero. Adopt, Don’t Shop’ a delightful array of dewormed, vaccinated, robust, trustworthy, and endearing puppies was showcased, their gentle spirits captivating all who attended. The adoption fair was met with an exuberant outpouring of affection from devotees of canine companionship.

The Commissioner, joined by Khairtabad Zonal Commissioners and ardent dog enthusiasts, marveled at the charming indie puppies on display. In a touching gesture, Karnan personally presented the first puppy to CH Sai of Kukatpally, marking the beginning of a new bond.

With warm commendations, the Commissioner lauded the noble hearts who stepped forward to welcome these pups into their homes, fostering bonds of love and loyalty.

GHMC Chief Veterinary Officer Abdul Vakeel, DD veterinary Dr K Chakrapani Reddy and other guests graced the occasion.