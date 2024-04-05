  • Menu
Phone tapping case: Didn’t receive any legal notices, says Minister Konda Surekha

Says she has checked her WhatsApp but didn't find any notice

Hyderabad : Reacting to BRS working president KT Rama Rao's claims that he has sent legal notice to Minister Konda Surekha, she said that she didn't receive any legal notice and she jas checked her WhatsApp only. On the occasion, she also warned KTR to keep his mouth under comtrol.

She recalled that it was KTR who said that the phone tapping was done and he is also denying on the same. Whoever is in power will be held responsible in the phone tapping case, and that's why BRS was held responsible as it was in power during the case. BRS MLAs are accused of taking money through phone tapping. The minister said that the chief minister and officials will take care of the case of phone tapping. She concluded that investigation will clear who is right or who is guilty.

