Piyush Goyal backs Revanth Reddy’s $3 trillion TG vision

New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal praised Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for setting an ambitious target of building a $3 trillion economy under the Telangana Rising 2047 vision.

Speaking at the curtain-raiser event for the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026, the Union Minister stressed that all Indians must work together to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047 (Developed India 2047).

“We are currently in the festive season of Dasara, Karwa Chauth and Diwali. The global summit organised by the Telangana government is creating another festive atmosphere by seeking to attract substantial investments to the state,” he said.

Goyal emphasised that all states must excel across sectors to achieve the Viksit Bharat vision. Every investment and every job created contributes to Telangana’s development and, ultimately, to the progress of the country, he said.

The Union Minister highlighted Hyderabad’s leading position in Global Capability Centres (GCCs), artificial intelligence (AI) and life sciences. He assured Telangana that the Central Government would partner in the state’s success story.

“We have exported GI-tagged Tandur Red Gram (pigeon peas) to Australia. Telangana is a hub of exceptional products such as Tandur red gram and Nizamabad turmeric,” Goyal said.

He noted that Telangana had well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors and underscored the need to focus further on aerospace, defence and quantum computing. He also stressed the importance of improving the ease of doing business to attract more investments.

Recalling the Motupalli inscription issued by Kakatiya ruler Ganapati Deva around 700 years ago, Goyal said it addressed maritime trade and reflected the importance of security for investments and stability in policy decisions. He observed that entrepreneurs today continued to seek similar assurances.

The Union Minister noted that India had emerged as one of the world’s five largest economies. Despite several challenges, including the crisis in Central Asia, the country’s economy was growing faster than anticipated, he said.

Goyal added that India had exceeded expectations and recorded an increase in exports, expressing confidence in the country’s progress towards its development goals.