PJTSAU begins counseling for UG admissions in agriculture, veterinary, and horticulture

Hyderabad: The Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) kicked off its counseling sessions for admissions to undergraduate programs in Agriculture, Veterinary, and Horticulture on Monday. The event took place at the university's auditorium in Rajendranagar and was inaugurated by the Registrar, Dr. P. Raghurami Reddy.

During the Telangana EAMCET-2024 counseling, M. Spoorthi, who secured the 369th rank, became the first student admitted into the Veterinary College at Rajendranagar. Following her, Y. Seshapadmini and S. Dharani Kumar, with ranks 431 and 550 respectively, secured seats in the Bachelor of Veterinary Science (BVSc) program at the same institution.

In addition, Mohammad Sohel, who achieved a rank of 732, chose to pursue a seat in the BSc Agriculture program at Warangal Agricultural College.

University officials used the occasion to highlight various career and higher education opportunities for students pursuing degrees in agriculture, veterinary, and horticulture. The event featured the participation of notable figures, including Dr. Gopal Reddy, Registrar of the Veterinary University; Dr. Jayashree, Dean of Agriculture; Dr. Vijayalakshmi, Dean of Community Science; and Dr. Rajasekhar, Dean of Horticulture.

The first phase of counseling was conducted under the supervision of the Controller of Examinations of PJTSAU.