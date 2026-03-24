PJTSAU panel clears soil health training for 30,000 volunteers

Hyderabad: In a first-of-its-kind move, Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) has announced a landmark initiative to strengthen soil health awareness and sustainable farming practices.

On Monday, at its final governing body meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Aldas Janayya, the university approved the annual budget and unveiled key programmes under the 99-Day Public Governance Progress Plan.

The most significant decision is to train 30,000 soil health volunteers over the next two months with support from the state agriculture department. Each revenue village will nominate two to three individuals for training on soil health importance, testing methods, soil health cards, and report preparation.

Training will be conducted across the university's 31 Krishi Vigyan Kendras and 15 research institutes. These volunteers will then educate farmers in their villages, helping reduce excessive chemical fertiliser use and encouraging healthier crop production. Aldas Janayya said that proper soil health directly contributes to nutritious food and human well-being.

He noted that awareness programmes will guide farmers on profitable crop choices, encouraging diversification and sustainable practices. Another major initiative, Scientists at Farmers Doorstep, will be relaunched from 27 April to 25 May. Around 200 teams of scientists, students, and agriculture officials will visit nearly 1,600 villages, reaching 2.4 lakh farmers.