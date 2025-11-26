PJTSAU to hold spot counselling for Home Science tomorrow

Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) has announced that spot counselling will be held on 27 November for admissions into vacant seats in four-year undergraduate programmes in Home Science/Community Science and Food Technology. In a statement on Tuesday, Dr V Vijayalakshmi, Associate Dean of Saifabad Home Science/Community Science College, said that the counselling will take place at the university auditorium in Rajendranagar from 2 pm onwards. The college is affiliated with PJTSAU.

Candidates who have qualified in TS EAPCET-2025 and have already applied for admission are eligible to participate directly in this spot counselling. Dr Vijayalakshmi urged aspirants to make use of the opportunity to secure seats in these specialised courses. Highlighting the career prospects, she explained that graduates of these programmes can find employment as Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) and extension officers in the Women and Child Welfare Department. In addition, the courses open pathways to careers as dieticians in the medical and health sectors, as well as opportunities in both government and private industries, including textiles and food technology.

Dr Vijayalakshmi noted that the programmes are designed to equip students with practical skills and knowledge relevant to community welfare, nutrition, and applied sciences, thereby enhancing their employability. She added that complete details regarding the counselling process, eligibility, and documentation requirements are available on the university’s official website, www.pjtsau.edu.in.