Places of worship in Old City cry for removal of stinking garbage

Hyderabad: The civic body in the city has failed to keep the surroundings of religious places clean and tidy. The deteriorating sanitation situation is a cause of great concern for the devotees visiting the religious sites, especially in the Old city areas. Garbage heaps continue to choke near temples, mosques and other religious places creating stench-filled stretches and making commuting a daily ordeal for residents and visitors alike.

According to residents, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has not taken adequate measures to clear the waste promptly or install barriers to prevent further dumping near the religious places.

A huge mound of garbage near mosques and temples are posing problems to the residents and devotees find difficulties visiting and are drawing criticism from the people.

“The garbage is not cleared regularly by the GHMC at the spot. Due to it, a lot of stench emanates leading to hardships for the devotees coming here to offer prayers at Masjid near Khilwath grounds,” complained Mohammed Mouzam, a sexagenarian.

Mohammed Ahmed, a resident of the Old City, who is also a TDP, Minority Spokesperson, said garbage has been accumulating near mosques - Masjid-e-Syed Ali in Gowlipura and Masjid in Kamatipura.

“The backside of the Qutub Shahi Mosque at the Puranapul, there is a huge pile of garbage causing severe inconvenience to those visiting for prayers. Even people are urinating on the mosque backside wall,” he complained.

Another mosque, Qubul Pasha Masjid in Noor Khan Bazar, garbage was accumulated in front of the mosque and management cleared it each morning.

We have been requesting the sanitation wing of GHMC to lift the garbage, initiate fogging and sanitation drives, but all fell into deaf ears. Residents have demanded that the GHMC remove it to ensure that the garbage was not thrown near religious sites. “The GHMC should install green curtains and warning sign boards to prevent littering,” suggested Muzammil Khan.

Similar situations were witnessed in Himmatpura, Shalibanda, Noor Khan Bazaar, Santosh Nagar, Edi Bazar, Yakutpura, Karwan, and other areas. Likewise, Mahankali temple in Haribowli, Jain temple in Hussainialam, Gulzar Houz, Feel Khana, are observed with the same deteriorating sanitation situation.

A heap of uncleared garbage that has piled up close to the Kali temple at Goshamahal, has been posing a health hazard to residents and devotees coming to the temple. It has been giving jitters to devotees, who are worried that this garbage heap could spread diseases,” said Kaparthi Srikanth. The devotees visiting both temples and mosques are daily dealing with inconvenience. The unattended garbage spread on the roads produces a foul smell, which makes it difficult for citizens.

“The municipal corporation can at least take measures to keep proper sanitation near religious places. Moreover, the major challenges faced due to the overflowing of sewage water near these religious places,” said Mohammed Ahmed.

Adding to the menace is the huge presence of stray dogs that rummage through the pile-up near these places.