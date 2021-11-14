Plan to jab all: T Harish Rao tells officials

Hyderabad: In his first-ever video conference meeting with the District Collectors, Medical & Health officers, and HoDs of the Community Area Health Centres, here on Saturday, Minister for Health and Finance T Harish Rao asked the officials to chalk out action plan to make the State fully vaccinated.

There is an urgent need to reach out to mandal and village level and see that vaccination programme was taken up, he said. Reviewing the weekly progress in vaccination, the Minister said of the 2.77 crore eligible people, 85% of them had received their first dose. Harish Rao directed the officials to take the assistance of Panchayat Raj and other departments to speed up the vaccination process.

Many are still either waiting for the second dose and some are reluctant to take second dose, he said.

He instructed the officials of the districts where the new medical colleges were proposed to be set up to expedite the building construction work and strengthen the beds in the associated hospitals along with identifying the hostel building for the students with all amenities.

The Minister said the State Government had provided modern medical equipment and district collectors have been authorised to recruit additional staff. It was now for the medical fraternity to utilise the medical equipment properly and deliver quality medicare. Harish Rao said that 946 types of medical services were being provided under the Aarogya Sri and 646 services were provided under the Central scheme of Ayushman Bharath.