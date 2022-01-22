Plea in HC to remove IAS officer as member-secretary of PCB

Legal Correspondent: The High Court division bench comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice A. Venkateshwara Reddy, on Friday allowed the interim application impleading Neetu Kumari Prasad, IAS, as party in the plea issuing notice to all respondents, including the IAS officer, and adjourned the hearing to February 23 for filing counters.

The court was dealing with the PIL filed by PLN Rao, a social worker from Lingojiguda, Choutuppal mandal, seeking directions to the State government to remove the IAS officer from the post of member-secretary to the Telangana Pollution Control Board, since she doesn't possess the mandatory qualification in the subjects of environment, forest and science, which are statutory requirement as per the Supreme Court order in civil appeal No 1359/ 2017.