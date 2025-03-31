Plethora of civic issues plague residents of Afsar Khan Colony

Hyderabad: Afsar Khan Colony near Moti Darwaza, Golconda, is plagued with civic issues, including incomplete infrastructure work and garbage dumping, causing inconvenience to residents.

According to residents, the works of drainage remain incomplete adding to the woes of locals. They informed that following the complaint during the heavy rains last year, the nearby nala overflowed in Afsar Khan colony. The overflowing sewage water accumulated in the area behind GMK Function Hall and caused a lot of inconvenience, due to which local people were not able to come out of their houses.

After complaining about this problem several times, last year new drainage works were started under the supervision of Karwan MLA, Kausar Mohiuddin. But it has not been completed till date. The road in the street is dug up due to which the residents are facing a lot of trouble; children and old age are unable to venture outside. Hence it is requested to HMWSSB and GHMC Departments to complete the drainage work immediately. Open nala and garbage around the colony, mosquitoes breeding has increased too much here. Fogging and spraying of mosquito killing chemicals is necessary, urged the locals.