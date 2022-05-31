PM CARES for Children to instil confidence, protection: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy said on Monday that PM CARES for Children will instil confidence and provide protection to children who have lost parents and guardians to Covid.

Reddy, along with Hyderabad Collector L Sharman, attended the nationwide launch of PM CARES for Children by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad collectorate.

He said the compassionate leadership of Modi is committed to safeguarding and providing holistic care for children.

"The PM has made it clear that 'Bharat Matha' will stand by the side of children who have lost their parents; entire society is with them and look after their welfare."

Kishan Reddy said that through this scheme the Central government has ensured care, protection of education, health, financial security, boarding and lodging.

The Union Minister said 12 children who have lost parents to Covid have been identified in Hyderabad district. Only those children who attained majority were handed over the Sneha Mitra and Ayushman Bharat cards on Monday, as the Child Protection Act bars bringing children below the age of majority before cameras. "I and the district collector would personally go to the children and hand over the Sneha Mitra and Ayushman Bharat Cards," he added.

Earlier, Modi launched the PM CARES for Children nationwide in the presence of Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani in virtual mode. He addressed the participating CMs, Union ministers and senior State officials across the country; the district collectors and children who lost parents to Covid.