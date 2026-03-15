PM compromised; Congress protests with 100-foot banner

Hyderabad: Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has compromised India’s interests in international dealings, hundreds of Congress leaders and workers staged a protest here on Saturday.

The protest was organised by Motha Rohit Mudiraj, president of the Khairatabad (Hyderabad central) Congress Committee.

The demonstration began at the Babu Jagjivan Ram statue and proceeded to the Jawaharlal Nehru Statue, Abids.

Protesters carried a 100-foot banner with the message “PM Is Compromised” and raised slogans against the Prime Minister. According to the organisers, over 1,000 Congress workers participated in the march, drawing attention from the public in the busy Basheerbagh–Abids stretch.

Rohit Mudiraj alleged that the Prime Minister had compromised India’s interests, particularly in the proposed India–US trade arrangements. He also referred to allegations involving industrialist Gautam Adani in the United States and demanded that the Prime Minister clarify the issues raised by the Congress leaders.

The organisers demanded that the Centre roll back the proposed trade deal and sought answers from the Prime Minister over the allegations, stating that he should step down if the charges are proven.

Several Congress leaders and functionaries participated in the protest, including Sachin Sawant, AICC Secretary in charge of Telangana, former MP V. Hanumantha Rao, Mohammed Feroz Khan, and Vijaya Reddy, among others.