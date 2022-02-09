PM Modi spoke 'lies' in Parliament: Ponnala Laxmaiah

Hyderabad: Former PCC president Ponnala Laxmaiah on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for speaking "lies" during the motion of thanks to the President's address. Speaking to the mediapersons here, he said Modi did not speak truth about the formation of Telangana. He, however, thanked the PM for accepting the fact that the Congress party had given the separate State.

Laxmaiah asked Modi whether his party came to power after forming three States in the country? He also asked the PM if he was able to contain the spread of the virus by holding programmes like lighting of lamps and clapping. He made it clear that the Congress would always work hard for protecting democracy.

Referring to questions raised by Modi on the welfare programmes by the Congress for farmers, he asserted that it the party which waived loans of farmers, besides constituting a commission on extension of minimum support price. He condemned Modi's comments against the party.

Laxmaiah ridiculed that Modi has the history of breaking the back of common people by increasing fuel prices. He alleged that the PM had done nothing but helping industrialists.